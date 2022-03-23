FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare Police Department have identified one man and two juvenile suspects that they say were involved in a robbery at the Tulare Outlet Mall in December.

Brayan Arturo Cruz Morales, 20 of Delano, was arrested on March 3 and booked into a Kern County jail facing felony charges related to crimes in that county.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 9:00 a.m. two people described as “elderly women,” were walking near the shopping center. They told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint and one of them was struck by the firearm. The victim’s wallet was stolen, containing money and credit cards. The other victim was knocked to the ground during the confrontation.

Investigators established that the December incident was related to multiple robberies in separate counties, and another armed robbery that took place two days later.

An investigation is ongoing into the involvement of the juveniles in the robberies. The juveniles have not been officially identified.