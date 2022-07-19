ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a homicide in a high school parking lot last month, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Officers say multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to identify and arrest 21-year-old Adrian Hernandez from Merced.

Investigators say Hernandez is a suspect in the homicide that took place on June 29 in the parking lot of Buhach Colony High School in Atwater. He was later booked into the Merced County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.