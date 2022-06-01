FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man for the death of Noah Golding, 17, and Nicole Diaz 19.

Officers say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday they respond to the 200 block of Argyle Avenue for multiple reports of arguing with multiple gunshots being fired.

Authorities say they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz, died at the scene. The second victim, 17-year-old Noah Golding, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Noah Golding, 17, and Nicole Diaz, 19 (images courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Police say 21-year-old Nicholas House was arrested after officers made a traffic stop on a car near Peach and Belmont avenues immediately after the shooting. He has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Peach and Belmont avenues

Officers say House was found to be in possession of two semi-automatic guns. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was interviewed by detectives and later released.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.