Booking photo of Jose Luis Castaneda provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School.

Investigators said Castaneda had tried to hide his identity and phone information while making the calls, but they were able to identify him as the suspect.

Castaneda was found at an apartment complex near Dakota and Hughes avenues and placed under arrest.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, which is a felony crime.

“Criminal actions such as these have a tremendous negative impact upon our community and are intolerable,” Fresno police officials wrote in a press release.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.