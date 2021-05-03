Arrest for burning $2,500 worth of cardboard behind a Dollar Tree, police say

Kevin Spier, 51

Kevin Spier, 51 (image courtesy of Merced Police Department)

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after police say he burned $2,500 worth of cardboard behind a Dollar Tree in Merced.

According to Merced Police, 51-year-old Kevin Spier was arrested after setting fire to the 10 pallets of cardboard behind the store at 1115 W. Main Street. Officers say the incident took place on Friday.

Investigators established that the cardboard belonged to the Dollar Tree. Spiers was identified through the store’s surveillance. He was arrested and booked for arson.

