VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested following an attack with a sledgehammer inside a Visalia steak restaurant – which left one person injured and resulted in investigators finding another person dead at a nearby home, according to the Visalia Police Department said.

Officers say on Monday at around 11:52 a.m. they responded to Nash’s Steak House on the 200 block of East Main Street following a report of an assault.

According to the authorities, prior to the officers’ arrival, 54-year-old Michael Major had entered the business and ordered food. While he was waiting, he began to wander around the restaurant and eventually went to the bar area.

Police say an employee was sitting in a chair waiting for his shift to start and Major walked up behind this person, took out a ten-inch sledgehammer that he was carrying, and began striking the employee to the back of his head.

According to the report, kitchen staff heard the assault and went to the bar area where they began pulling Major off the victim. The employees were able to take away the sledgehammer – and a knife – from Major.

Major was able to run out the back door of the restaurant and kitchen staff ran after him. Major was able to run to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he was detained by security, officials added.

When officers spoke with Major, they say he told them they needed to check a residence in the 500 block of North Stevenson Street for an additional victim. Officers responded to the residence and found a victim dead.

A restaurant employee was transported to Kaweah Health and has been listed in stable condition, according to police. Officers are working to identify the person found dead at the home.

Major was taken into custody and will be later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Norman at (559) 713-4104.