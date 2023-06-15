PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who attempted to light a Porterville home on fire while three adults and a child were inside was arrested on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Officers say the suspect also poured gasoline on a 24-year-old woman – and started a fire underneath the home. The fire under the home was subsequently extinguished by a neighbor.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West Putman Avenue in Porterville at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Porterville Police Department, the suspect initially fled on foot and returned to the home where he was arrested at the scene.

Arson and criminal investigators responded to the scene and a search warrant was issued. Officials established that the suspect was determined to the under the influence of a controlled substance.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Charles Joseph Fischer from Porterville, was booked into Tulare County Jail on suspicion of homicide, home invasion, violation of a court order, stalking, child endangerment, arson, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.