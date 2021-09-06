Arrest after driver attempts to crash into officer and man in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man is facing several charges, including assault on an officer after police say he tried to drive a car into an officer during another arrest.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. on Sunday on the 100 block of East Sierra in Fresno.

According to police, officers arrested a man who they say was intoxicated and was seen looking into parked cars in the area. While waiting for an ambulance, police say someone in another vehicle started driving towards the officer and the detained man.

Officers say that the officer on scene had to drag the man out of the way – while the driver of the vehicle later was pursued by fellow officers and eventually crashed into the wall of a nearby mini storage site at Effie and Los Altos.

The driver and was arrested and identified as 64-year-old Troy Heflin. It is unclear if Heflin was involved with the other detained man.