VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of striking a Visalia Police Department Unit and two vehicles on Highway 198, according to Visalia police.

Just after 2 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of South Church Street regarding a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers say 35-year-old Ruben Zayas fled in a vehicle striking a Visalia Police Department unit. Zayas continued to Highway 198 where he crashed into two other vehicles and fled from the scene.

Officers say they received information that the suspect was in the Mary’s Vineyard parking lot. Zayas attempted to run from officers but was caught and arrested.

Visalia police officers say no one was injured throughout the incident, and there was only minor damage to the vehicles.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Zayas was transported and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of hit and run, resisting arrest, and a warrant.