CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline on a tent with a man in it and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located for a disturbance. According to officials, a 62-year-old man told officers he was in an argument with a person named Marshall Scott. The victim said during the argument, Scott poured gasoline on the tent he was in, and threatened to light it on fire.

Police say Scott was contacted in the park carrying a gas can and lighter. Scott was arrested, and a subsequent search revealed he was in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Scott was booked into the Corcoran Police Department Jail for the charges of terrorist threats and possession of a controlled substance.