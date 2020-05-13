Arrest after a gun is found in the same room as a child, police say

Jesus Moreno, 18 (image courtesy of Visalia Police)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old Visalia man is facing charges after officers say they found a child in the same room as a firearm Tuesday.

According to Visalia Police, a search warrant served at a home on the 4000 block of W. Cherry uncovered a loaded firearm and a loaded high-capacity magazine in Jesus Moreno’s bedroom. A child was also found in the same room.

Arrest after a gun is found in the same room as a child, police say (image courtesy of Visalia Police)

Moreno was arrested and officers say he is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession on a high-capacity magazine, and child endangerment.

