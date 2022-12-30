CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man and stole his cell phone Friday morning in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say 911 calls started coming into their communications center just after 8:00 a.m. regarding an elderly male lying on the sidewalk, appearing to be injured. Officers, Clovis Fire, and EMS responded immediately to find the victim with a head injury. A store employee witnessed the assault and was able to provide a suspect description to Clovis Police.

According to officers, they then searched the area and located the alleged suspect – identified as 37-year-old Joseph Wright of Fresno. Officials say Wright was found with the victim’s cell phone and was taken into custody without incident. Wright was arrested on suspicion of robbery and battery.

The 78-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries where he remains in critical condition. The victim has not been officially identified.