1 victim after shooting in Porterville, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Porterville Wednesday night.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. to the 1600 block of easy Roby Avenue in Porterville for a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one person shot. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Authorities say a person of interest has been detained at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.