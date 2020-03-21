Armona man arrested after breaking into church charity and stealing multiple items

ARMONA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly breaking into an Armona church charity and taking multiple items, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the Kings Gospel Mission, located at 13747 6th Street, at around 9:50 a.m., for a burglary investigation, Commander David Dodd said. It was the second burglary investigation in the last three days at the location.

An employee said he saw multiple items he recognized as being stolen from the organization at a neighboring homeless encampment.

The items identified by the victim as being stolen matched items taken from a March 19 burglary, Dodd said. While contacting the victim in this case, he told deputies he saw a man entering a home in the area of 13000 Front Street near where the stolen items were found.

A man, later identified as Robert Ryan Harden, 50, was detained for questioning after he exited the home as he matched the description given by the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Harden was later identified by the victim and security footage as the person who broke into the Kings Gospel Mission and stole property on March 19 and 21, Dodd said. Keys belonging to a previously stolen item from the organization was located on him.

Multiple stolen items were recovered from Harden’s encampment and returned to the Kings Gospel Mission.

Harden was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property, Dodd said. His bail was set at $20,000.

