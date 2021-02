FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department said they are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say robbed a Market in central Fresno on Feb. 9.

Police said the suspect wearing all black armed with a large, chrome revolver walked into the MCL Market around 10 p.m.near Fresno Street and Clinton Avenue.

The suspect walked away with $275.00 in cash, police said.

If you have information contact Fresno Police Detective E. Hull at (559) 621-2080.