Armed teenager jumps through Visalia bedroom window to escape officers, police say

The firearm recovered by officers (image courtesy of Visalia Police).

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old who police say was subject to a probation search on Wednesday attempted to escape officers by jumping through a bedroom window in Visalia.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m. on the 1700 block of N. Bridge Street.

Israel Gomez was arrested after police say he attempted to flee and tossed a loaded firearm – but was caught again a short time later and the gun was recovered.

Gomez was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting an officer. He was later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

