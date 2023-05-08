TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Market was robbed and a customer’s car was taken in Tulare County Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say multiple armed suspects allegedly walked into the Ducor Handy Market in the 23300 Block of Ave. 56 in Ducor around 11:30 p.m. and demanded money. According to officials the suspects got away with cash from the store and stole a vehicle from a customer.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.