Armed robbery at Centerville store, clerk assaulted, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for three suspects wanted in an armed robbery at the Circle C Market in Centerville is now underway by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 13, deputies say a woman, armed with a gun, and a man walked into the store. The man ordered the clerk to get down and struck her on the head. Another man then walked in and acted as a lookout as cash was taken from the register.

“The employee, she got a minor injury,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “I believe it was actually more to her knee when she fell but this could have been very serious. You see her head come down close to hitting that edge of the counter.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office described the suspects as:

A Hispanic man, aged between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 290 pounds with black hair, wearing a black facemask with the word “Cookies” on it, red gloves, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

A Hispanic woman aged between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with dark hair, wearing a bright yellowish–green gaiter-style facemask and holding a black semi-automatic handgun.

A Hispanic man aged between 35 and 45 years old, around 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Lehr at (559) 600-8174.