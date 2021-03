VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is working to find an attempted robbery suspect.

Deputies say the incident took place on Feb. 9 at around 9:30 p.m. at the Woodville Market in Woodville. Security footage shows the suspect walking into the store wearing a mask and a raincoat – then pointing a gun at the employees.

Employees scared the suspect off before he could rob the business.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.