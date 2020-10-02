Armed suspect, 46, who was shot by Fresno Police Friday morning dies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 46-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on Friday morning after police say he stabbed his brother, the Fresno Police Department said.

Police responded to a family disturbance involving brothers around 7 a.m. Friday morning in southeast Fresno.

Police said when they arrived, they found the 46-year-old in the front yard holding a 6-inch steak knife or kitchen knife. A Fresno Police crises negotiator tried to convince the suspect to drop the knife.

According to police, the suspect’s 41-year-old brother attempted to tackle his brother when the suspect stabbed his brother in the chest.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect returned to the scene when a negotiator tried for several minutes for the suspect to drop the knife, and the negotiator fired a less-lethal round — hitting the suspect.

A second officer used a taser to stop the suspect.

The first officer fired several more rounds from his less-lethal weapon when the suspect ran toward the home where a third office was checking on the stabbing victim. When the suspect ran toward that officer, the officer ordered the suspect to stop.

The officer then fired his weapon hitting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was at the home for a family member’s funeral.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.