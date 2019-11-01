Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Armed robbery suspect caught on surveillance. Have you seen him?

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery suspect was caught on surveillance video robbing a liquor store in Fresno on Wednesday.

On Oct. 30 around 9:30 p.m., a suspect walked into the El Parian market and Fresno Police say he tried to blend in as a customer.

He seemingly asked for a pack of Swisher Sweets cigars, that’s when he pulled out a small silver handgun.

The suspect demanded the cashier pull out money. He handed over some cash and fled into a waiting car.

He has a large tattooed “M” on his left hand.

Anyone with information about who he is or the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP or Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com