Armed robbery suspect caught on surveillance. Have you seen him?

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery suspect was caught on surveillance video robbing a liquor store in Fresno on Wednesday.

On Oct. 30 around 9:30 p.m., a suspect walked into the El Parian market and Fresno Police say he tried to blend in as a customer.

He seemingly asked for a pack of Swisher Sweets cigars, that’s when he pulled out a small silver handgun.

The suspect demanded the cashier pull out money. He handed over some cash and fled into a waiting car.

He has a large tattooed “M” on his left hand.

Anyone with information about who he is or the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP or Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

