TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery was reported to a home in Tulare County, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in the area of Road 192 and Avenue 144 in Poplar for an armed robbery.

As of now, deputies are on the scene investigating. There is no information as of now on any injuries reported.

Deputies encourage anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.