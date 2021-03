FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An Asian market in Fresno was robbed Tuesday after police say a man brandished a gun and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers say at around 2 p.m. the armed suspect walked into the A.P. Market on Millbrook and Olive avenues and demanded money from the cashier. He then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are reviewing security footage to help identify the suspect.