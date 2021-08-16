Armed robbery at northeast Fresno smoke shop, suspect on the loose, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the loose after a robbery, an attempted carjacking, and a successful carjacking, at a smoke shop in northeast Fresno, police say.

According to Fresno Police Department, the robbery took place around 1:15 p.m. at the Cali Smoke Shop at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue. A 911 call reported an armed robbery. Officers say the suspect went into the smoke shop, asked for various items, and then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee. The suspect was able to leave with the items and approximately $300.

As he was leaving the store, officers say he attempted to steal a vehicle – but the person inside drove away. The suspect then attempted to steal another vehicle and was successful. The suspect then drove away from the scene.

The vehicle the victim is driving is described as a white Nissan. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′ 8″ tall, between 180 lbs and 200 lbs, with a medium build, wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Investigators are working to source security footage. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about the robbery, is asked to contact Fresno Police.