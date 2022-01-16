Armed robbery at Merced convenience store, suspect on the loose

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a man who robbed an AMPM in Merced early Sunday morning, according to Merced Police Department officials.

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the AMPM located on Highway 140 in Merced for reports that the convenience store had been robbed.

Police say the suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk and then demanded cash from the register before he fled the scene.

Photo Courtesy Merced Police Department

According to officials, the suspect fled the area on foot and headed south towards W Street. Police say officers responding to the incident searched nearby areas for the suspect, but nobody matching the description was found.

After obtaining video surveillance from the store, authorities say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask at the time of the robbery. The only visible facial feature of the suspect was his eyes, police say.

The suspect remains unknown at this time and Merced Police Department officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the department at (209) 385-6905.