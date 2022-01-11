Armed robbery at Fresno smoke shop, suspects on the run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspects in an armed robbery at a Fresno smoke shop on Tuesday remain on the run, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say at around 5:00 p.m., two masked men walked into the Fun Zone Smoke Shop at 5135 W. Shaw Avenue. One of the suspects showed a gun while the other stole cash and clothing from the store. A third suspect was waiting outside in a small sedan. All three suspects then left the scene in the sedan and were last seen heading towards Shaw Avenue and Highway 99.

Investigators say they do not know how much was stolen in the robbery. No employees or customers were hurt in the incident.

