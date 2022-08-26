FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say just after 10:00 a.m. they received a call from the manager of the 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont of a robbery in progress.

The clerk told officers that the suspect, covered from head to toe, ordered her and a customer to the back of the business while he proceeded to swipe lottery tickets and cash from the register.

The clerk and the customer were uninjured during the ordeal and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.