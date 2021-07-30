Armed robber runs out of gas in Fresno County, arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robber was arrested Friday morning after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle he was riding ran out of gas during a high-speed pursuit.

Deputies say an armed robbery was reported around 7:45 a.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue in Riverdale. The suspect stole cash and left on a stolen motorcycle north on Highway 41. When deputies and the CHP caught up with him, he was travelling at more than 100 m.p.h. – but the motorcycle eventually ran out of gas at Highway 41 and Jensen.

30-year-old Caleb Ivey was apprehended and charged with robbery, auto theft, and evading police, deputies say. The stolen motorcycle was returned to its owner.