FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect armed with a handgun, who robbed a northwest Fresno gas station early Wednesday and demanded cash, remains on the loose, according to police.

Officers say the suspect entered the Valero gas station at 4020 W. Shaw Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. and pointed the gun at the victim’s head while demanding cash.

The suspect was last seen travelling southbound on N. Brawley Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.