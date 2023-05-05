FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house in northeast Fresno has been surrounded by police on Friday after officers say a wanted man is believed to be armed is barricaded inside the home.

Police say the man is believed to be alone is inside a house near First and Nees Avenues, on Muncie Avenue.

Officials say the call started around 7:00 a.m. The man is wanted for multiple felonies and negotiators are on the scene.

According to Clovis Unified School District, Kastner Intermediate and Lincoln Elementary were temporarily put into a “shelter in place” for about fifteen minutes. The schools are no longer on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.