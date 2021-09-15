Armed homeowner shot by officer during search for burglary suspect in Reedley, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed homeowner was shot by an officer as police were searching for a burglary suspect in a Reedley neighborhood earlier this week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened near Manning and Peacan avenues early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Reedley police officers were called out to an Ace Hardware store after a security alarm was tripped inside of the business.

Reedley police officers take Joaquin Luna into custody.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Joaquin Luna, jumping off the roof of the business before running into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers began to chase Luna through the neighborhood, where deputies say he began jumping onto roofs and running through backyards before breaking into a home.

During the break-in, deputies say Luna woke up the sleeping homeowner, who grabbed his gun and began searching around his home for an intruder. By this time, authorities say Luna had already left the home.

Deputies say the homeowner went out into his backyard with his gun, where he ran into an officer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the officer believed the armed homeowner was the suspect and opened fire.

The homeowner was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

Officers continued to search the neighborhood for Luna, later finding him and taking him into custody.

Once Luna was in custody, officers went back to search the Ace Hardware, where they say they found evidence of a break-in.

Luna was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of burglary, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say Luna had several outstanding warrants for burglary.

Following the shooting, the Reedley Police Department asked the Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has not yet made a ruling on if the shooting was justified, but did emphasize that Luna’s actions were the reason anyone got hurt.

Authorities say the officer involved in the shooting has 5 years of law enforcement experience and began working for the Reedley Police Department 18 months ago.