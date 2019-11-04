Armed Fresno County man taken into custody after making family, law enforcement shooting threats

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man surrendered to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies after a more than hour long standoff Sunday.

Authorities say the standoff began around 5:40 p.m. after deputies responded to a call to a home near Manning and Marks avenues for an armed man who became angry upon learning of a health problem.

He allegedly threatened to kill his family and law enforcement with a hunting rifle, deputies say.

After a little more than an hour, the man surrendered to deputies and he was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Deputies say they’re unsure if he’s facing charges due to his mental health issues.

