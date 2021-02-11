Armed drug dealer arrested after traffic stop near central Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An armed drug dealer was arrested early Thursday morning after being pulled over in front of a central Fresno elementary school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy patrolling the Old Fig Garden neighborhood stopped a 2012 Ford Taurus around 1:30 a.m. in front of Del Mar Elementary School in the area of Ashlan and Del Mar avenues, said spokesman Tony Botti. A loaded Springfield XD-S 9mm handgun was found tucked in the driver’s front waistband.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Further search of the car led the deputy to find one gram of crack cocaine, close to 100 Xanax tablets, an ounce of individually packaged marijuana, numerous drug baggies and more than $300 in cash related to illegal narcotics sales.

The suspect, identified as Andrew Sharkey, 18, of Fresno, was booked into the Fresno County on the following charges with bail set at $450,000: