‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted for Christmas day robbery in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are searching for an “armed and dangerous” teen who is suspected of robbing a gas station on Christmas morning in Tulare County, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Just after 1:30 a.m on Christmas, deputies responded to the Speedway Gas Station in the 200 block of Sierra Avenue in Earlimart for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Detectives investigating the incident say four men were captured on surveillance video driving up to the store in a dark grey Dodge Durango. According to deputies, three of the four men were seen walking into the store, holding a gun and demanding money from the store clerk.

Officials say after this, the suspects left the store with cash and merchandise.

Throughout the investigation, authorities say multiple search warrants were served in Pixley, Porterville, Visalia and Farmersville. Officials say these search warrants helped detectives identify each of the suspects involved in the robbery,

According to deputies, Izik Ramirez, 18 of Visalia, and Julio Solorzano, 19 of Farmersville, were arrested by detectives in connection to the robbery. Authorities say they are still searching for the third suspect, Alexis Ceballos, 18 of Porterville.

Izik Ramirez, 18 of Visalia

Julio Solorzano, 19 of Farmersville

Officials say Ceballos is considered, “armed and dangerous” and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Michael Torres or Detective Matthew Rascon at (559) 733-6218.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit tips via email at tsco@tipnow.com or text or call (559) 725-4194.