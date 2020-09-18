‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after robbery in Traver, deputies say

TRAVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk in Traver on Sunday.

According to deputies, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the RJ’s Travel Center store clerk and demanded money.

The two suspects left the store in a small, light colored SUV.

Deputies say the suspect with the gun was wearing a black hoodie with a red bandana over his face, khaki shorts, and red shoes. The second suspect was wearing glasses with gray or light-colored cloth covering his face, shorts, and white shoes.



Photos: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jimmy Burciaga or Sergeant Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

