‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects on the loose, Fresno police say

Crime

(Picture Courtesy Fresno Police)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are looking for two suspects who they are calling “armed and dangerous”.

Investigators say they believe the two were involved in two separate armed robberies in the city of Fresno in January of this year.

Detectives believe the vehicle is from a model year range of 2002 through 2006, is a white Lexus and possibly an ES300 without a front license plate. 

(Picture Courtesy Fresno Police)  

If you have any information contact Detective M. Uppal at (559)547-6833 or by email at Manpreet.Uppal@fresno.gov.

