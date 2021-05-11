Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Fresno deadly shooting, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death last week has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Friday, an officer was waved down near Highway 41 and Divisadero Avenue by a driver who had someone suffering from gunshot wounds in the passenger seat.

Officers and an ambulance crew began lifesaving efforts, but the man, later identified as 24-year-old Isaac Jackson, died at the scene. Police say Jackson had been shot while inside of the car near an apartment complex at Inyo and Maple avenues and was being driven to Community Regional Medical Center when he passed away.

After an investigation, detectives say they have identified 21-year-old Tywain Robinson as the person who shot and killed Jackson.

On Tuesday, Fresno Police announced Robinson is wanted on the charges of murder for Jackson’s death and attempted murder for a second man who was not injured in the shooting.

Robinson was last seen driving a white 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, with a California license plate of #7KPP149. Officers say Robinson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Homicide Detective Dan Longoria at 559-621-2516, or Detective Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449.