FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Arizona was arrested just outside of Fresno after he was found with 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix was detained following a vehicle stop near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered a sealed bag of narcotics inside his car and it was determined to be 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, commonly known as M30s.
Reyes-Gomez was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale. His bail was set at $165,000.