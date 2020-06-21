Argument turns violent in Sanger, 1 injured in shooting

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An argument in Sanger turned violent Saturday afternoon, leaving a man injured in a shooting, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 1000 Faller Ave. at 12:55 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire in the area, said Sgt. Jeff Bise. One person, a man in his late 20s/early 30s, was found shot.

Witnesses told officers that two men got into an argument that ended with one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other man.

Bise said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time, but did say that detectives have a couple of leads and are trying to locate the suspect.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.