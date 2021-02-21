Argument turns to shooting in downtown Visalia, no injuries reported

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An argument between a group of people devolved into gunfire in downtown Visalia on Saturday night, according to Visalia Police.

Officers responded to the area of Main and Garden streets around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Sgt. Mona Whaley. An argument ensued between two parties and both groups fired at each other as they left the area.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information as urged to contact Detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

