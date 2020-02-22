Live Now
Live coverage of the Nevada Caucus from sister station 8 News Now in Las Vegas

Argument over stolen property in Visalia turns into a stabbing, leaving 2 injured

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marcelino Armenta, 24 (Courtesy of Visalia Police Dept)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested and two people were injured Saturday morning after an argument over stolen property in Visalia turned into a stabbing, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 N. Court St. for a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. On arrival, officers found Marcelino Armenta, 24, being held by witnesses and two victims.

The victims were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for minor injuries and later released, police said.

Officers found that the people involved all knew each other and were in an argument over stolen property, Sanchez said. The argument escalated and Armenta attacked the victims with a knife.

Armenta was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon charge.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know