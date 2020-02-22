Argument over stolen property in Visalia turns into a stabbing, leaving 2 injured

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested and two people were injured Saturday morning after an argument over stolen property in Visalia turned into a stabbing, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 700 N. Court St. for a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. On arrival, officers found Marcelino Armenta, 24, being held by witnesses and two victims.

The victims were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for minor injuries and later released, police said.

Officers found that the people involved all knew each other and were in an argument over stolen property, Sanchez said. The argument escalated and Armenta attacked the victims with a knife.

Armenta was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon charge.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.