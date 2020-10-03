Argument leads to shooting in northwest Fresno, according to police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Shots were fired after a group of people got into an argument in northwest Fresno Friday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Fresno Police say they responded to the Platinum Tire and Wheel tire shop near the area of Bullard and Blackstone avenues at around 5:00 p.m for a group of people that got into an argument which led to a shooting.

Police say the suspects fled in a Jeep Cherokee but have not been identified.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are trying to get information on what caused the argument and are looking at surveillance video from the business and neighboring businesses, the investigation is ongoing.

