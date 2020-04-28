Argument ends with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An argument in central Fresno Monday ended with a suspect shooting the victim in the shoulder before fleeing the scene, according to Fresno Police.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Rowell and Olive.

Officers say a verbal disturbance turned into a shooting when the suspect pulled a handgun and fired at the victim multiple times. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital stable condition. The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and examining surveillance video. The incident is possibly gang-related.

