AR-15-style rifle with armor-piercing rounds found in Tower District, man arrested, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — While responding to a report of a man with a gun in the Tower District Saturday, Fresno police found a short barrel AR-15-style rifle with armor-piercing rounds, investigators say.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Police responded to a call of a person armed with what appeared to be a black rifle wearing a green military-style load-bearing vest.

When officers arrived they said they found Marc Davis, 48, and took him into custody without incident.

Police say that, with the help of citizens, officers were able to locate the rifle hidden nearby, and that the suspect was seen carrying it just minutes prior to officers arriving.

Davis was booked into Fresno County Jail for multiple felony charges including possession of an assault weapon and possession of armor or metal penetrating handgun ammunition according to jail records.