MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a murder-suicide Thursday in the Yosemite West area, a community within Mariposa County, investigators say.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a possibly deceased person. When they arrived they found an adult male and female dead.

According to deputies, they believe the female shot the man multiple times before taking her own life.

Deputies say they believe the victims were visitors to Mariposa County.