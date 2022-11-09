Photo of Ryan Joel Henri provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Merced apartment complex over 20 years ago.

Officials with the Merced Police Department said 22-year-old Ryan Joel Henri was killed in a shooting at an apartment near R Street and 4th Street on May 8, 2002.

On the day of the shooting, officers arrived at the apartment complex and found Henri suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Henri died of his injuries a short time later.

During the investigation, detectives said they were able to find several leads, but the case ultimately went cold.

Officials said they believe several people witnessed the shooting but never came forward with the information to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Henri’s death is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 385-7844.