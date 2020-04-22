Another search warrant served in connection with Kristin Smart disappearance

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities said another search warrant has been served at the home of a former classmate considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching “for specific items of evidence” at the San Pedro home of Paul Flores.

Local authorities are being assisted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Back in February, investigators, including the FBI, searched Flores’ home along with his mother and father’s homes in Arroyo Grande and another location in Washington state.

Smart, a 19-year-old from Stockton who was a freshman student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was last seen May 25, 1996 while returning to her dorm after an off-campus party.

In 2016, FBI agents excavated an area at Cal Poly that was one of several locations identified by K9s specially trained in detecting the scent of very old human remains.

The Sheriff's Office has issued a press release on a search warrant in the Kristin Smart investigation.https://t.co/zLLLzemAFE pic.twitter.com/3TYJxFpKy5 — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) April 22, 2020

