Another Beny bust: K9 Officer Beny sniffs out 20 pounds of meth during traffic stop

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP says K9 Officer Beny has done it again, locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected crystal meth inside a comforter set, according to Merced CHP officials.

CHP says an officer conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee for speeding when the officer noticed various factors that led them to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity.

Officials say K9 Officer Beny was then called in to sniff the exterior of the vehicle and alerted his handler to the odor of drugs.

According to CHP, the officer asked for and was given written consent to search the vehicle where then they found a comforter set near the back of the vehicle.

Authorities say during this search, approximately 20 pounds of crystal meth were discovered hidden inside the comforter set.

Officials say after this discovery both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested for violating multiple health safety codes.

CHP says within the last two weeks Beny has helped officers seize six and a half pounds of fentanyl and approximately $300,000 in cash derived from the sale of narcotics.