FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a woman being hospitalized after one of the vehicles involved was driving recklessly, says the Fresno Police Department Friday.

According to police, officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Bullard around 9:30 p.m. when they saw a silver Infinity vehicle doing doughnuts at the parking lot of the southeast corner of the intersection.

Officers say they attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver of the vehicle fled toward Blackstone Avenue and drove northbound.

Investigators state officers did not pursue the vehicle, but upon arrival at Blackstone and Bullard, they saw the vehicle had been involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

Officers immediately responded to the crash and took the driver of the Infinity, a male in his 20s, into custody. There were two other occupants in the vehicle who were reported to be injured, and they were treated at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash were also treated at the scene. The Fresno Fire Department assisted in taking one of the drivers out of her vehicle who was pinned in. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the driver of the Infinity was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

“Street racing has been an issue in Fresno lately, we do have a team of traffic officers who are dedicated to patrolling and enforcing laws relating to street racing issues,” said Leslie Williams with the Fresno Police Department. “They have been affected, they are here in the evenings, and they have been able to address and suppress all the street racing that has been occurring.”

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

The traffic unit officers will be investigating if the use of substances was involved.

Lanes in the area will be shut down for a while until tow trucks arrive to clear the pathways.