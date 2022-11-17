CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stalking suspect was arrested on Wednesday night following a pursuit in Clovis, according to Clovis Police Department.

Officers say this was part of an investigation that began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard and Sunnyside in Clovis against the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Police say they arrested 51-year-old Jeremy Roberts following the initial incident, but he bonded out of Fresno County Jail soon after. Over the next few weeks, Roberts grew increasingly violent, breaking into the victim’s home and slashing her tires, as well as confronting her at multiple locations in Clovis and Fresno and leaving various messages for her.

At one point, officers say that they attempted to arrest Roberts, but the pursuit was canceled after he was seen driving erratically, endangering other drivers on the roadway.

On Wednesday, Clovis Police detectives had been surveilling Roberts at different locations and determined he was driving to her home in Clovis. Detectives contacted the victim and got her out of the home before Roberts arrived. A pursuit began again after they attempted to pull him over. It continued into Fresno and ended when Roberts ran out of gas near Olive and Peach.

Police say Roberts ran from his car, through a fence, and into a backyard breaking through a fence and tripping over items in the backyard. After getting back to his feet, he held a knife to his throat as officers contacted him. Officers then used a taser and were able to take Roberts into custody without injury. No officers or uninvolved people were injured during the pursuit and arrest.

According to officers, Roberts has been booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of charges including stalking, burglary, evading, and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in custody at this time due to the fact that a judge ordered “no bail” after learning the details of his suspected crimes.

The Clovis Police Department would like to remind people that if you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or any dangerous relationship, law enforcement and the Marjaree Mason Center (MMC) in Fresno are here 24 hours a day. Call 911 for emergencies or (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies in Clovis. Confidential assistance is also available through MMC at (559) 233-HELP.